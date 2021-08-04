New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top company star Tomohiro Ishii will be in action against top IMPACT star Moose at the August 14th Resurgence special from the Torch at the LA Coliseum. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s lineup, can be found below.

An immense bonus match has been added to Resurgence August 14! The Stone Pitbull himself, Tomohiro Ishii has been added to the lineup at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum, in his first US appearance since November 2019.

Ishii presents a big fight for any opponent, and a victory over the Pitbull represents a huge accomplishment to carry with you to any promotion in the world. So for a big fight, IMPACT Wrestling has brought big opposition in the form of Moose!

Moose and Ishii collided once before back in May 2016, with Ishii coming out on top in Michigan. Will Moose settle the score in LA on the 14th? Find out at Resurgence!

-Jay White versus David Finlay for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Lance Archer versus Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP United States championship

-Alex Coughlin versus Karl Fredericks

-Wheeler Yuta/Rocky Romero/Fred Rosser versus Ren Narita/Clark Connors/TJP

-Jon Moxley/Mystery Partner versus The Good Brothers

-Moose versus Tomohiro Ishii