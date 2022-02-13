TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that Invictus Khash will be taking on Adam Priest at the promotion’s second ever event on February 24th from Atlanta, Georgia.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:
– Jonathan Gresham versus Santana for the ROH world championship
– Daniel Garcia/Kevin Blackwood versus Dante Caballero/Joe Keys
– Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash