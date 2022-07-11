AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that interim world champion Jon Moxley will be taking on Konsuke Takeshita in singles-action on this Wednesday’s Fyter Fest special. Khan adds that if Takeshita manages to beat Moxley he will earn a future title opportunity.
After @Takesoup’s amazing battle vs @MadKing1981,
AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley wants to fight Takeshita on #AEWDynamite!
While I won’t sanction it as a title match since Eddie won Friday’s bout,
if Takeshita wins Wednesday on TBS vs Mox then he earns a future title shot! pic.twitter.com/SeK9eNBKk4
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2022
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks
* Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb
* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager