A new singles match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.

Mariah May will go one-on-one with former women’s champion Saraya. The bout was made official on today’s AEW Control Center on Youtube. This will be the first time these two have clashed under the AEW banner.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Jon Moxley (C) vs. Rocky Romero (IWGP Title Eliminator)

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

* Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch (Presented By House Of Dragons)

* Kris Statlander, Stokely Hathaway Explain Willow Nightingale Attack

* Chris Jericho’s “TV Time With The Learning Tree”

* The Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet For AEW Title Shot