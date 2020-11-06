IMPACT Wrestling has announced that tag team champion Josh Alexander from the North will be taking on Karl Anderson from the Good Brothers in a singles matchup on this Tuesday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TUESDAY’S SHOW:

*Karl Anderson versus Josh Alexander

* Chris Sabin versus Acey Romero

* Madison Rayne returns to in-ring action to team with Tenille Dashwood versus Nevaeh and Havok

* X Division Champion Rohit Raju defends against TJP. If Raju retains, TJP can no longer challenge Raju while he’s champion