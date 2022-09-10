WWE issued the following press release announcing that Lash Legend will be battling Fallon Henly on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

After countless run-ins and brawls, Fallon Henley and Lash Legend are finally set to settle the score in the ring.

The outspoken Legend made her feelings known when she blindsided Henley with a pump kick before joining Pretty Deadly to mock the country trio. Since then, Legend has added some extra flavor to the tasty snacks’ rivalry with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, scrapping with Henley at every opportunity.

Can Henley get retribution on Legend when the two Superstars go one-on-one? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!