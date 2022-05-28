Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Darby Allin issuing a challenge for Kyle O’Reilly to wrestle him at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

We noted before how Sting was pulled from Saturday’s Double Or Nothing Fan Fest, with AEW announcing that he is injured and not medically cleared to travel due to last week’s attack by O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. Now Allin has challenged O’Reilly for Double Or Nothing as he wants revenge for the attack on Sting.

Allin warned that if O’Reilly doesn’t wrestle him at Double Or Nothing, then he will interfere during The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys and during The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament finals with Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Allin promised to make The Undisputed Elite’s night a living hell.

AEW has since confirmed the match.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated line-up, along with Allin’s promo from Rampage:

You hear that, @korcombat?! @darbyallin throwing down the gauntlet to #KyleOReilly this SUNDAY at #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE from Vegas on TNT! pic.twitter.com/hY0sIWL5rV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

