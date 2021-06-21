Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that newest signee Davey Richards will be taking on TJP at the July 10th Battle Riot III special, which is being taped from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated list on who has been announced for the Battle Riot matchup, can be found below.

The sweet science of pro wrestling will be on display as Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Richards vs. TJP for the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Davey Richards will make his highly anticipated debut in deep waters against one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the roster in TJP.

The flashy TJ, who made his MLW debut in 2004, has built a career on the international stage where he’s established himself as a top-flight grappler winning championships and accolades in numerous organizations.

One of wrestling’s greatest technical wrestlers, Davey Richards is a ferocious fighter operating with a level of intensity unmatched in the sport.

A decorated wrestler and former World Champion, Richards has main evented around the world, often winning titles in some of the most competitive international organizations.

Now the stage is set as 2 world class competitors square off in a match that promises to be a classic in the making.

Will TJP deny Davey Richards glory in his debut?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.