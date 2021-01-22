AEW has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be taking on Shanna in singles-action on next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. This will be a nice warm-up for the Dentist as she prepares for former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa at Beach Break.
NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite, before Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D meets @thunderrosa22 at Beach Break, she takes on @Shannanjii in singles competition!
WATCH #AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/KXvm9bB8VC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE IS BELOW
-Dax Hardwood versus Jungle Boy
-Shanna versus Britt Baker
-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston
-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s comments
-The Young Bucks/Good Brothers versus Dark Order