AEW has announced on Twitter that Britt Baker will be taking on Shanna in singles-action on next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. This will be a nice warm-up for the Dentist as she prepares for former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa at Beach Break.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE IS BELOW

-Dax Hardwood versus Jungle Boy

-Shanna versus Britt Baker

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s comments

-The Young Bucks/Good Brothers versus Dark Order