IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new singles matchup for the October 24th Bound For Glory pay per view. Former world champion Eddie Edwards will clash with legendary MMA superstar Ken Shamrock following a challenge made by Shamrock’s ally, Sami Callihan.

Callihan initially writes, “I love when a plan comes together.Since @TheEddieEdwards lost his rematch to @TheEricYoung, which I knew he would. It looks like he’s free at #BoundForGlory. HERE’S MY CHALLENGE. Eddie Vs. @ShamrockKen at BFG. BOOK IT!”

The promotion later made it offical.

BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan made the challenge and the match is OFFICIAL! @TheEddieEdwards will face @ShamrockKen on October 24th at Bound For Glory LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 ORDER HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/I9AhuUrNFC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 11, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR BOUND FOR GLORY:

-Eric Young versus Rich Swann for the IMPACT world championship

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Kylie Rae for the IMPACT Knockouts championship

-MCMG versus Good Brothers versus The North versus Ace Austin/Madman Fulton for the IMPACT tag team championship

-Rohit Raju versus Jordynne Grace versus Chris Bey versus Trey versus TJP versus Willie Mack for the IMPACT X-Division championship

-EC3 versus Moose

-Ken Shamrock versus Eddie Edwards