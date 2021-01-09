WWE issued the following press release announcing that Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Jey Uso in singles-action on next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This bout, which was originally revealed on today’s Talking Smack, was put together following Uso and Universal Champion Roman Reigns ruining Nakamura’s chance at getting a title opportunity at the Royal Rumble. Details are below.

After emerging victorious in three grueling parts of the Gauntlet Match, Shinsuke Nakamura was robbed of his opportunity to battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble when the unhinged Jey Uso and The Head of Table laid him out in the middle of the ring with a brutal attack.

Now, as announced on Talking Smack, The Artist will go one-on-one with Jey Uso in what is sure to be a heated fight. Will Roman Reigns’ family once again run the show? Find out next week on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.