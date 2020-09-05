WWE issued the following press release announcing that Bronson Reed will be taking on Austin Theory on this week’s episode of NXT on USA, which will be the second straight week it airs on Tuesday due to being preempted by the NHL playoffs. Check out the details below.

Austin Theory interfered in Bronson Reed’s bout against Timothy Thatcher on NXT Super Tuesday, causing The Aus-zilla to demand a match versus Theory. Reed will get his wish this Tuesday on USA Network.

The animosity between Reed and Theory started on the Aug. 26 edition of NXT, when Theory mocked The Thicc Boi’s defeat at NXT TakeOver XXX, earning a slap for his efforts.

Theory got the better of Reed this past Tuesday when he attacked The Aus-zilla from behind, but will he come to regret the attack? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II on USA Network at 8/7 C.