TERMINS Pro has announced on Twitter that Lio Rush will face-off against Shane “Swerve” Strickland in a singles-contest at the promotion’s second ever event, which takes place on February 24th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TERMINUS II

-Jonathan Gresham versus Santana for the ROH world championship

-Lio Rush versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland

-Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

-Tre Lamar versus Leon Ruff

-Daniel Garcia/Kevin Blackwood versus Joe Keys/Dante Caballero

-Kenny Alfonso versus TBD versus Leon Ruff versus Tre Lamar Terminator Eliminator