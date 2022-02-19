TERMINS Pro has announced on Twitter that Lio Rush will face-off against Shane “Swerve” Strickland in a singles-contest at the promotion’s second ever event, which takes place on February 24th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TERMINUS II
-Jonathan Gresham versus Santana for the ROH world championship
-Lio Rush versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland
-Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash
-Tre Lamar versus Leon Ruff
-Daniel Garcia/Kevin Blackwood versus Joe Keys/Dante Caballero
-Kenny Alfonso versus TBD versus Leon Ruff versus Tre Lamar Terminator Eliminator