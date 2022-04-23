WWE issued the following press release announcing that Happy Corbin will be taking on Madcap Moss in a singles-matchup at the May 8th WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, which takes place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Losing a friendship is no laughing matter and after WrestleMania Backlash there will only be one person left smiling when Happy Corbin and his former right-hand man Madcap Moss go toe-to-toe.

After his undefeated streak ended at the hands of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Corbin blamed Moss for the loss on an episode of “Happy Talk” before suddenly attacking his supposed friend. The ensuing brawl marked a split in their partnership as Corbin claimed Moss was an anchor that was dragging him down, stating he would fall flat on his face without Corbin.

In spite of those remarks, Moss went on an undefeated streak of his own which further enraged Corbin after Moss declined his offer to return as his lackey. Corbin retaliated with a surprise End of Days, stealing Moss’ Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy as his former partner could only watch on.

Who will be the last one laughing when these two former friends square off?

Find out at WrestleMania Backlash, streaming live, Sunday, May 8, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Madcamp Moss vs. Happy Corbin