Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago featured Miro joining forces with Sting and Darby Allin, three men who have been having problems with the House of Black and its leader, Malakai Black.

The Redeemer would go on to issue an official challenge for this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Miro finding some very unlikely allies in Sting & Darby – Miro vows to wreck the pagans this SUNDAY Sept 4th on #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/gj8k802XX9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley issued an open contract

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

W. Morrissey Makes Surprise Appearance On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii