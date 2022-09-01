Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago featured Miro joining forces with Sting and Darby Allin, three men who have been having problems with the House of Black and its leader, Malakai Black.
The Redeemer would go on to issue an official challenge for this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.
Miro finding some very unlikely allies in Sting & Darby – Miro vows to wreck the pagans this SUNDAY Sept 4th on #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV!
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley issued an open contract
Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions
United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order
Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.
AEW TBS Title Match
Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Casino Ladder Match
ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA
Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Zero Hour Pre-show
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii