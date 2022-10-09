Ronda Rousey is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event saw Rousey defeat Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. The match saw Rousey get the win via referee stoppage after making Liv pass out in a submission while she was smiling.

This is Rousey’s second reign with the blue brand title. Morgan won the title from Rousey at Money In the Bank on July 2 to begin her first reign. She held the strap for 97 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

