A second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” stipulation match is now set for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

After feuding for the past few months, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will do battle at Halloween Havoc under a stipulation to be announced.

Tonight’s NXT show featured another vignette from Crews, which featured several horror-related images, including Chucky and a casket. You can see the promo below. Crews promised to leave Waller in the dark at Halloween Havoc, on the way to his ultimate goal – the NXT Title.

Waller later came up short against Ilja Dragunov in tonight’s NXT main event. There was a moment where Waller was spooked by the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel appearing at ringside out of nowhere. The wheel started spinning on its own, and that sent Waller scurrying back into the ring, where Dragunov finished him off.

There’s no word yet on if Waller and Crews will spin the wheel to make their deal before Halloween Havoc, or possibly on next week’s go-home show. The Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez bout was also a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match, but the stipulation was chosen shortly after the match was announced on NXT TV. The stipulation chosen was a Weapons Wild Match.

NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from NXT:

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

