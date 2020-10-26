WWE issued the following press release announcing some new “Spooky” additions to the free version of the WWE Network in honor of Halloween. Check out the full details below.

There’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by checking out the selection of spooky content just added to the Free Version of WWE Network.

The newly unlocked events, available for free for a limited time, showcase some of sports-entertainment’s greatest and most ghoulish moments. Whether you want to relive Finn Bálor’s haunting entrance at NXT TakeOver: London or explore the catalog of classic WCW Halloween Havocs, there are plenty of treats to be found for new-school and old-school WWE fans alike.

Check out the full list of newly unlocked shows below. Don’t forget: It’s easier than ever to sign up for the Free Version of WWE Network. No credit card is required. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

NXT TakeOver: London

For the first time ever, NXT travels overseas for TakeOver: London. In the main event, Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe battle for the NXT Championship.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1989

Ric Flair & Sting join forces against The Great Muta & Terry Funk in the Thunderdome Cage Match, with Bruno Sammartino serving as the special guest referee.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1990

Terror rules the ring as Sid Vicious challenges Sting for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, plus Doom defend the NWA Tag Team Championship against Ric Flair & Arn Anderson.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Sting battles Jake Roberts in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match, Big Van Vader collides with Nikita Koloff, and more.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1993

Cactus Jack and Big Van Vader clash in a match type determined by Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Also, Rick Rude defends the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship against Ric Flair, and Sting faces Sid Vicious.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1994

Hulk Hogan battles Ric Flair in a Career vs. Career Steel Cage Match with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

After burning rubber during a rooftop monster truck battle, The Giant challenges Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

Hollywood Hogan faces “Rowdy” Roddy Piper in a Steel Cage Match, “Macho Man” Randy Savage battles Diamond Dallas Page in a lawless brawl, and Eddie Guerrero faces Rey Mysterio in an all-time classic.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

Goldberg defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Diamond Dallas Page, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart defends the United States Championship against Sting.

Tuesday Night Titans: Oct. 25, 1985

Captain Lou Albano demonstrates his pumpkin-carving skills to Vince McMahon and Lord Alfred Hayes on a special Halloween edition of Tuesday Night Titans.

Saturday Night’s Main Event: Nov. 2, 1985

Hulk Hogan & Andre the Giant face King Kong Bundy & Big John Studd, and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper hosts a spirited Halloween celebration.

Prime Time Wrestling: Oct. 30, 1989

Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper get dressed up for a frightfully fun Halloween episode of Prime Time Wrestling.

Raw: Oct. 30, 1995

With All Hallows’ Eve right around the corner, Jim Cornette introduces legal counsel for his client, The British Bulldog, Razor Ramon defends his Intercontinental Championship, and much more.

Raw: Oct. 31, 2016

After Goldberg addresses Brock Lesnar’s recent statements, Paul Heyman puts himself in harm’s way to confront The Beast’s upcoming opponent. Plus, a Trick or Street Fight.

WWE ECW: Oct. 30, 2017

Big Show, Kane, The Great Khali and Big Daddy V — four of the largest athletes in WWE history —compete in a Monster Mash Battle Royal main event.