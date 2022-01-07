AEW has filed to trademark the “Paragon” name and a logo with the Paragon name.

There’s speculation on Paragon being the new stable name for Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. O’Reilly used the word during his promo on the December 29 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Undisputed Era reunited in AEW when O’Reilly made his debut on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, joining Fish to help Cole defeat Orange Cassidy. They then had their in-ring reunion on the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, defeating Cassidy and The Best Friends.

There’s no word on when the Paragon name will be revealed for the group, but we will keep you updated. You can see the new logo from the trademark filing with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) below:

AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW. Check out the logo: pic.twitter.com/HF3lhEjw1j — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 7, 2022

