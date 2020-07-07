New Statement From MLW COO Regarding Status Of Brian Pillman Jr.

Major League Wrestling Chief Operating Officer Jared St. Laurent issued the following press release to Post Wrestling regarding the status of company star Brian Pillman, who will be making his debut on AEW Dark later this evening. The statement reads that MLW is aware of Pillman’s participation for another promotion, as it falls under the terms of his deal and they are currently not running.
Brian is not released and is fully aware of our schedule, which includes events October 3rd and December 5th pending the state of the pandemic. We put the health of our talent/staff and their family and our fans before bookings, which is why we are not running at the moment. We’ve been in contact with Brian to relay this. If he elects to perform elsewhere under the terms of his deal, he certainly has our full blessing to do so.
Check out the full details below. (Courtesy of John Pollock)
