Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics showed new graphs on Twitter to show WWE is a more profitable company than in the Attitude Era.
That period was from 1998 to 2000. However, WWE is making crazy money right now due to TV rights fees, Network licensing in the US and subscriptions internationally.
WWE is more profitable now than in its most popular era, 1998-2000, because of increased value of live sports broadcast rights.
WWE makes the growing majority of its revenue from Raw & Smackdown TV rights fees and WWE Network licensing (U.S.) and subs (int'l). pic.twitter.com/7279oowVrM
