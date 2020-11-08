It was announced on last night’s AEW Full Gear pay per view that this week’s tag team Dynamite showdown between The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) and the Butcher and The Blade will now be contested as a Bunkhouse Match. This bout stems from an attack by Butcher and the Blade on last week’s program.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, The Natural Nightmares take on The Butcher & The Blade in a BUNKHOUSE MATCH! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/UnKtjOSXf6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
UPDATED LINEUP
-Penta El Cero M versus Rey Fenix
-Natural Nightmares versus Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match