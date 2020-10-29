On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT (results here) the Young Bucks revealed a special stipulation for their tag team title matchup against FTR at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view.

In a passionate promo, Matt Jackson stated that if the Bucks do not win the gold from FTR at Full Gear they will never challenge for the tag team titles again.

The Bucks are not the first members of the Elite to challenge themselves in such a way. Last year Cody Rhodes declared that if he couldn’t beat world champion Chris Jericho, he too would take himself out of the title scene. Jericho ended up winning the bout (at Full Gear 2019) thanks to MJF throwing in the towel.