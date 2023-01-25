A 2 of 3 Falls Match has been announced for WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

The match will see Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes do battle in an attempt to settle their ongoing feud. The winner will also move one step closer to securing a NXT Title shot. The match was made after a barbershop segment on tonight’s NXT, which you can see below.

Crews and Hayes have feuded for a few weeks now, going back & forth on who is more deserving of a shot at the NXT Title, currently held by Bron Breakker. Hayes and Crews noted in tonight’s NXT TV promo that they are currently tied 1-1. However, Hayes is the only one with a singles win as he defeated Crews on the January 3 episode. The January 17 show saw Crews and Axiom defeat Hayes and Trick Williams, with Crews pinning Hayes.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card, along with footage of the barbershop segment on tonight’s NXT:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.