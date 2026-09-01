WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are both prominently featured in the latest trailer for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

Reigns portrays Akuma in the live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise, while Rhodes takes on the role of Guile. The latest footage provides another look at both WWE stars in character ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this year.

Rhodes sports Guile’s familiar military-inspired look, including the character’s trademark flattop, while Reigns underwent a significant transformation to portray Akuma, complete with the character’s red hair and signature necklace.

Both wrestlers spent time away from WWE programming in 2025 while production on the movie was underway in Australia. Reigns had an extended filming commitment beginning in September, while Rhodes also traveled to Australia for his role.

The star-studded cast also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and NJPW star Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

“Street Fighter” is directed by Kitao Sakurai and was developed by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.