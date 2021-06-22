A new trailer has been released for the Suicide Squad movie, featuring John Cena as The Peacemaker.

DC’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Friday, August 6. It will then be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

This is the first live action incarnation of The Peacemaker character, described as a “douchey Captain America” in official promotional material.

Cena is also starring in The Peacemaker series for HBO Max, which will premiere on January 2022, and will feature 8 episodes.

Cena is rumored to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at SummerSlam on August 21. He has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Cena and his film projects. You can see the new Suicide Squad trailer below:

