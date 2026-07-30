CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will stand face-to-face before they collide at SummerSlam.

Punk is set to headline night one of the premium live event, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Rhodes in what’s shaping up to be one of the show’s marquee matches.

Ahead of that showdown, WWE has announced that the two will come face-to-face on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown, airing July 31st.

“CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will come face to face one final time before their blockbuster Undisputed WWE Championship Match this weekend at SummerSlam,” WWE.com wrote. “Things have certainly reached a boiling point between the longtime friends en route to their highly-anticipated title encounter, manifested in an extremely tense war of words last Friday night.”

WWE’s web announcement continued, “What will happen when The Best in the World and The American Nightmare engage each other one night before The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out Friday at 8 ET 7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

Also scheduled for the SummerSlam “go-home” SmackDown is Lash Legend vs. Giulia in an Interim Women’s Title Qualifying match, as well as Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.