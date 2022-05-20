Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode will air at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up opener will feature the debut of Bryson Montana, who will be going up against Javier Bernal.

Montana, also known as Jacoby Brooks, was signed along with Bernal and others coming out of the SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in 2021. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, and was a star football player in high school. Montana has also done some fitness and bodybuilding work, and is the 2021 Lee Lebrada Classic Overall Champion. WWE assigned the Montana name to Brooks back in December at the same time Bernal received his name. Bernal has wrestled six matches since debuting in late January, but he only has one win, which came over Guru Raaj on the April 8 edition of Level Up.

Ivy Nile vs. Yulisa Leon will represent the NXT women’s division on tonight’s show.

Since receiving the Ivy name in October 2021, Nile has won 14 out of 15 matches that have aired on NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and Level Up. Tonight’s match will be a rematch from Nile’s win over Leon on the November 23 edition of NXT TV. Leon has worked 10 TV matches since October 2021, but has only won two of those bouts, which were tag team contests with partner Valentina Feroz. This will be just the third singles match for Leon. She lost the November match to Nile, and then took a loss to Dakota Kai on the January 18 NXT show.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up main event will see Josh Briggs take on Quincy Elliott.

WWE touted how Briggs is returning to singles action due to partner Brooks Jensen being on the injured list. Briggs has worked around 20 matches for WWE since debuting last summer, but most of those have been tag team bouts. This will be Briggs’ first singles match since the win over Damon Kemp on the January 28 edition of 205 Live. Elliott has worked just three matches since debuting back on the March 25 edition of Level Up. He lost his debut to Joe Gacy, teamed with Damaris Griffin for a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the April 22 Level Up, and then came up short against Andre Chase on the April 29 Level Up.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s NXT Level Up and join us later tonight for full coverage.

