AEW has announced a huge 8-man tag matchup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) will be teaming with The Butcher and The Blade to face Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela. Eddie Kingston, who appeared last week to stop a fight between the Lucha Bros and Butcher and Blade will be accompanying them to the ring.

Jim Ross also shared a picture ahead of tonight’s show indicating that play-by-play man Excalibur is returning to the commentary table, although that is not confirmed. Check it out below.