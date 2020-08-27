AEW has announced a huge 8-man tag matchup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix) will be teaming with The Butcher and The Blade to face Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela. Eddie Kingston, who appeared last week to stop a fight between the Lucha Bros and Butcher and Blade will be accompanying them to the ring.
TONIGHT we see a HUGE 8-man tag-team match as The Lucha Bros, Butcher & The Blade take on @griffgarrison1, @FlyinBrianJr, @SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Fv18VwWnbd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 27, 2020
Jim Ross also shared a picture ahead of tonight’s show indicating that play-by-play man Excalibur is returning to the commentary table, although that is not confirmed. Check it out below.
GAME DAY! @AEWonTNT LIVE tonight at 8/7 CT
The wagon’s gonna be loaded! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/F3DtP7EuLB
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 27, 2020