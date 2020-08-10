 New Tag Team Announced For AEW's Deadly Draw Tournament

New Tag Team Announced For AEW’s Deadly Draw Tournament

3 comments

AEW released a new social exclusive video on their Twitter account showing women’s division star Ivelisse drawing for her partner for the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament, which airs every Monday on the AEW Youtube channel. The former Lucha Underground trios champ ended up being partnered with the same competitor she lost to on Dynamite a few weeks ago, Diamante. See the exchange below.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy