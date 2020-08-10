New Tag Team Announced For AEW’s Deadly Draw Tournament

AEW released a new social exclusive video on their Twitter account showing women’s division star Ivelisse drawing for her partner for the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament, which airs every Monday on the AEW Youtube channel. The former Lucha Underground trios champ ended up being partnered with the same competitor she lost to on Dynamite a few weeks ago, Diamante. See the exchange below.
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE
Earlier today, we saw @RealIvelisse make her draw to determine who she will be teaming with tomorrow night. Needless to say, it was someone familiar.
The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continues TOMORROW via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. #AEWWTTC pic.twitter.com/y6R0WajJBF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 9, 2020
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- WWE Statement On The Passing Of Kamala
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch