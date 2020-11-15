Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hold tag team titles once again.
The Good Brothers defeated The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) to capture the IMPACT tag team championship on this evening’s Turning Point special. This means the duo have now held tag team gold in WWE, NJPW, and now IMPACT.
AND NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – The Good Brothers! #TurningPoint @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA pic.twitter.com/kmbcdZo6ZW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
This ends The North’s second reign as tag team champions after only 20+ days.