The Bloodline are your new WWE tag team champions.

The duo of Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on this evening’s SummerSlam Go-Home edition of SmackDown. Fatu scored the winning pinfall for his team after hitting Gargano with a series of maneuvers, including a Pop-Up Samoan Drop, an impaler DDT, and a top rope moonsault.

#DIY is on a roll! Will they be able to defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against #TheBloodline? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M2oJVV1HR4 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2024

JACOB FATU AND TAMA TONGA ARE YOUR NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UcLOJj7XAJ — BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) August 3, 2024

The show ended with Tonga and Fatu placing their belts on the shoulders of Solo Sikoa, who they claim to be the new Tribal Chief. Sikoa will be challenging for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at tomorrow’s SummerSlam.