Tonight’s debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS featured the Lucha Bros defending their tag team titles against Jurassic Express in the show’s main event.

After a wild back and forth Jungle Boy managed to secure the victory for his team after trapping Penta in a cradle, and winning tag team gold for the first time. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

