The Judgment Day are your new WWE tag team champions.

The duo of Finn Balor defeated Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) in the main event of tonight’s Raw in Indiana thanks to a big assist from women’s world champion, Liv Morgan.

michael cole asking the real questions here… pic.twitter.com/QEULmFwSgI — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024

This ended Awesome Truth’s title reign, which began at WrestleMania XL, at 79 days