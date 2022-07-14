Night one of AEW Fyter Fest was headlined by the Young Bucks defending the tag team titles against Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) and Swerve in your Glordy (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) in a triple-threat contest.

The match was a wild back-and-forth affair that had the fans in Savannah on their feet for the duration of the matchup, but in the end it would be Lee and Swerve who got the win, and crowned as the company’s newest tag team champions. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#AEW World Tag Team Championship starting off 🔥🔥🔥! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zbiWjOWXIg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Belly to belly Suplex by #Limitless Keith Lee! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/d2JMkRZTBU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

We have a feeling #PowerhouseHobbs & Ricky Starks have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uaagVZcrzA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

