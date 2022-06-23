Following last night’s episode of Dynamite from Milwaukee AEW taped Friday’s edition of Rampage, which saw the promotion announce yet another tag team matchup for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The new bout will see Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland team up to battle NJPW’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. This brings the match total up to 11. YOu can check out the full updated lineup below.

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title match

Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)

Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado