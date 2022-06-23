Following last night’s episode of Dynamite from Milwaukee AEW taped Friday’s edition of Rampage, which saw the promotion announce yet another tag team matchup for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
The new bout will see Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland team up to battle NJPW’s El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. This brings the match total up to 11. YOu can check out the full updated lineup below.
Interim AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.
IWGP World Heavyweight Title match
Jay White (c) vs. Adam Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole
Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title
Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black
Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match
ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)
Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)
Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)
Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo
Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, Yuya Uemura
Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado