A new match has been announced for Friday’s TNA Wrestling special event.

During the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday evening, Steve Maclin defeated Hammerstone in the opening match of the evening.

After the match, Hammerstone attacked Maclin until Eric Young ran out to make the save. Hammerstone was then joined by Jake Something at ringside for a two-on-two stare down with Young and Maclin in the ring.

Later in the show, Steve Maclin and Eric Young issued a challenge to Hammerstone and Jake Something for TNA Victory Road 2024.

Leon Slater vs. KUSHIA was also announced. Both matches will be “Countdown To Victory Road” pre-show bouts.

TNA Victory Road 2024 takes place on Friday, September 13, 2024 from San Antonio, Texas.