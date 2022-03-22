AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) will be competing in tag team action against the new duo of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite. The Blonds will be accompanied by Julia Hart while Mox and Danielson will once again have William Regal in their corner.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S DYNAMITEL

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blonds

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match