The lineup for tonight’s four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster special event continues to take shape.

Heading into the second consecutive week with four live hours to fill tonight in prime time on TBS and MAX, All Elite Wrestling has announced a new women’s tag-team match for tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster show in Portland, Oregon.

Now confirmed for the combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show this evening at the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center is Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford teaming up to take on the TayJay duo of Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Mistico vs. TBA, Thekla vs. Queen Aminata, Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher, Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay, the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada contract signing, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart with Mercedes Mone on commentary, as well as “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander vs. The Hurt Syndicate.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Summer Blockbuster results from Portland, OR.