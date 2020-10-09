WWE has announced Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and John Morrison for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

It’s interesting to note that WWE posted the following video with Kayla Braxton, noting that the tag team match was made after a Twitter back & forth between the four Superstars. That exchange did not happen this afternoon, and this may be a case of miscommunication in setting the match up.

Miz and Morrison are also scheduled for a court room segment on tonight’s SmackDown episode with Otis.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown Draft episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft begins

* Otis represents himself in court against The Miz and John Morrison over their claims and his Money In the Bank briefcase

* Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with the title on the line

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens

* Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and John Morrison

