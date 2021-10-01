Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Sea Stars will be battling Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye at tomorrow’s Fightland event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

The newest division will be showcased this Saturday night when MLW returns to Philadelphia as the sister duo collectively known as the Sea Stars square off against emerging featherweight player Willow Nightingale and the debuting Zoey Skye.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

12-MAN SURIVIVAL MATCH

EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)

The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

