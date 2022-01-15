AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that the House of Black (Malakai Black & new signee Brody King) will be taking on the Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) at this Wednesday’s Dynamite. This will be King’s in-ring debut for the company after making a surprise appearance last week. Check out the updated lineup for the show below.

-CM Punk versus Shawn Spears

-House of Black versus Varsity Blonds

-Adam Cole/Britt Baker versus Orange Cassidy/Kris Statlander

-Serena Deeb versus Skye Blue

-Sting/Darby Allin versus The Acclaimed

-FTR versus Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson

-Cody Rhodes returns