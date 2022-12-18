WWE has announced on Twitter that the Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will be taking on the Street Profits on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Priest took to Twitter to promote the matchup writing, “Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay.”

Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0DWCx1hKMh — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) December 18, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 12/19 RAW

– The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a Winner Takes All ladder match

– Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

– Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Street Profits