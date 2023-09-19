Jessica Roden will be at this week’s WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Florida.

Roden was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and has previously appeared on episodes of AEW Dark. She has mainly wrestled in the California and Nevada territories.

Roden joins a large ensemble of big names who are working the tryouts, which included Jazmin Allure, Richard Holliday, and more. You can check out the full updated list by clicking here.

This marks a big week for WWE as they have also brought in former AEW superstar Jade Cargill, who has already reported to the Performance Center and is expected to be featured shortly.

