This week’s WWE 205 Live will feature newcomers in action with veteran cruiserweight Superstars Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese.

Ari Sterling is scheduled to go up against Nese in singles action.

Sterling, known on the indies as Alex Zayne, made his WWE debut on last Friday’s 205 Live episode. He defeated Samir Singh in that debut match.

Friday’s show will also feature Asher Hale make his 205 Live debut against Daivari.

Hale, formerly known on the indies as Anthony Henry, recently made his WWE NXT debut on the May 4 episode, losing to Cameron Grimes.

Sterling was signed as a part of the December WWE Performance Center Class, while Hale was signed with the January Class. Friday’s 205 Live episode will mark their second matches for the company.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.