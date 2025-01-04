A new championship contest has been announced for night two at the Tokyo Dome.

Following the annual NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show on January 4 in Tokyo, Japan, a new tag-team title match was made official for the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 show scheduled for the same location on January 5.

Now confirmed for the IWGP Tag-Team title tilt at the NJPW and AEW joint show on 1/5 is Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi. They will square off against Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, as well as The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas & Matthew Jackson.

