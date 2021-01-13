A new logo has been released for the mystery tag team set to debut in WWE NXT soon – MSK.

As noted earlier today, the full bracket was revealed for the 2021 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and one of the sixteen teams is called MSK.

It was revealed earlier this month how WWE filed to trademark the “MSK” name. There’s still no word on who this tag team is made up of, but fans continue to speculate that this could be the new name for Desmonz Xavier and Zachary Wentz, formerly known as The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling. Xavier and Wentz recently signed with WWE but there’s no word yet on when they will debut, or what their ring names will be. Regarding the speculation on Wentz and Xavier, the new MSK logo is similar to logos used for The Rascalz in Impact, as seen in the tweets below, and features a neon look that they often used.

The MSK logo features the three letters in shades of green. The teaser tweet indicates that we may find out who the tag team is during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network, but that has not been confirmed.

MSK is set to face Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round of the Dusty Classic. This has not been officially announced, but it looks like that match may take place in the next two weeks. The Dusty Classic will kick off on tonight’s show with The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Stay tuned for more on MSK and the Dusty Classic. You can see the new teaser tweet with logo below, along with the comparison mentioned above:

