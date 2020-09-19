– WWE aired a new teaser vignette for the mystery woman on SmackDown this week. The first promo aired two weeks ago and just had the woman walking around in high heels.

Last week it was revealed that she also had long blonde hair. This week’s vignette, which you can see below, almost revealed the mystery woman’s face, but her identity was still kept a secret. It’s believed that these new vignettes are for Carmella’s return to the blue brand, but that has not been confirmed by WWE.

– WWE has announced the several Superstars for tomorrow’s new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, which was filmed tonight by hosts Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton. Guests for this week include WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy, Heavy Machinery and Lacey Evans.

Y estos van a ser los invitados de hoy para TALKING SMACK!#WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fxEkvFnNOl — All Elite Bros (@elite_bros) September 19, 2020

