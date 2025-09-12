– During the September 11 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches and segments were announced for next week’s show on September 18. Advertised for the 9/18 edition of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube:
* King’s Speech Segment
* Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers
* Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell
* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & Masha Slamovich
* The Hardys vs. The Nemeths (TNA World Tag-Team Championships)
– TNA Wrestling provided the following injury updates during their weekly TNA Injury Report Presented By Bioflex on the September 11 episode of TNA iMPACT:
* Mara Sadé is out with bruising.
* Indi Hartwell and Jody Threat are both cleared but being watched.
* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams are under observation after Eric Young beat them up.
– Added to the upcoming TNA Victory Road 2025 special event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 26 are the following matches:
* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali
* Leon Slater (c) vs. Myron Reed (TNA X-Division Title)
* Elegance Brand (c) vs. IInspiration (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)
* Ash By Elegance (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts World Title)
