A new match has been announced for the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

On Monday, the company announced the addition of Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja at night one of the two-night “Forged In Excellence” events on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The match will determine Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail.

“On Night One of MLP: Forged In Excellence, the Pro Wrestling Alliance (PWA) will crown its inaugural Champion’s Grail Champion, a new title built on 60 years of tradition,” read the announcement.

MLP’s two-night shows will also feature “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20.

Also scheduled for the shows are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.